Piyush Goyal met with Egyptian and German delegations to boost economic ties. Discussions with Egypt focused on trade, investment, and sectors like pharma and AI. Talks with Germany aimed at advancing the India-EU trade partnership and cooperation.

India-Egypt Economic Cooperation

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a significant session with the Egyptian delegation, led by Badr Abdelatty, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, to identify new areas for mutual growth. The meeting focused on strengthening economic ties and building more resilient global supply chains.

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"Held a productive meeting with H.E. Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt. Discussed opportunities to deepen India-Egypt economic cooperation through enhanced trade & investment, connectivity, infrastructure collaboration & stronger business-to-business engagement," Goyal said on X.

The conversation also touched upon specific industrial sectors where both nations possess complementary strengths. "Also, explored avenues in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, energy, logistics, digitisation, AI, tourism & manufacturing, while reaffirming our shared commitment to expanding the strategic partnership between the two countries," the Minister said.

Strengthening India-Germany Economic Ties

Earlier, in a separate series of discussions, Goyal engaged with senior leaders and policymakers from Germany. These talks were geared toward reinforcing the India-Germany economic relationship while also addressing the broader India-European Union trade partnership.

"Held a productive discussion with senior leaders and policymakers from Germany on strengthening India-Germany economic cooperation and advancing the India-EU trade partnership. The discussions focused on strengthening the business environment, enhancing investment flows, and deepening collaboration across key sectors, including textiles, pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, mobility and manufacturing," Goyal said in a separate post on X.

Both sides expressed a desire to work more closely on manufacturing and renewable energy, which were identified as critical components of their future economic engagement.

Minister Goyal highlighted that the discussions explored the expansion of bilateral trade, investment, and strategic cooperation across several high-growth sectors.

"Both sides acknowledged the immense potential for expanding trade, fostering innovation, and building resilient supply chains through closer partnership and stronger industry engagement," the Minister said.