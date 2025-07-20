Gold price FALLS on July 20: Check 22k, 24k rates in your city
Gold And Silver Price Today: This article provides information on current gold and silver prices. Find out the rates for 22 and 24 carat gold and silver in the country today
Everyone advises buying gold or silver when prices are stable or declining. Today, gold prices remain unchanged. You can buy gold at yesterday's price.
This article provides gold prices in major Indian cities. We'll also look at whether silver prices are up or down. If you're planning to buy gold or silver today, check out the current rates.
22 Carat Gold Price Today
1 gram: ₹9,170
8 grams: ₹73,360
10 grams: ₹91,700
100 grams: ₹9,17,000
24 Carat Gold Price Today
1 gram: ₹10,004
8 grams: ₹80,032
10 grams: ₹1,00,040
100 grams: ₹10,000,400
Gold Prices in Major Cities
Today's 22 carat gold price per 10 grams in major Indian cities: Chennai: ₹91,700, Mumbai: ₹91,700, Delhi: ₹91,850, Kolkata: ₹91,700, Bangalore: ₹91,700, Vadodara: ₹91,750, Hyderabad: ₹91,700, Pune: ₹91,700, Ahmedabad: ₹91,750
Silver Price Today
Like gold, silver prices have also remained stable today. Here's the current silver rate information.
10 grams: ₹1,160
100 grams: ₹11,600
1000 grams: ₹1,16,000
Silver Price in Major Cities Today
10 grams silver rate: Chennai: ₹1,260, Mumbai: ₹1,160, Delhi: ₹1,160, Kolkata: ₹1,160, Bangalore: ₹1,160, Hyderabad: ₹1,260, Pune: ₹1,160