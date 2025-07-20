THIS country has the purest, cheapest GOLD in the World
With rising gold prices, it's become a hot investment. Bhutan offers the cheapest gold due to no taxes and low import duties. Switzerland boasts the highest quality, with 99.99% purity
110
Image Credit : Asianet News
Gold's rising price makes it a favorite investment. People invest in pure gold through ETFs and bonds, and also buy jewelry.
210
Image Credit : AI IMAGE GENERATED WITH GEMINI
Do you know where to find the world's cheapest gold?
310
Image Credit : our own
The cheapest gold is found in Bhutan due to the absence of taxes.
410
Image Credit : our own
Bhutan's low import duties contribute to its low gold prices.
510
Image Credit : our own
For the highest quality gold (99.99% pure), look to Switzerland.
610
Image Credit : our own
Canada, South Africa, Australia, China, and Russia also offer high-quality gold.
710
Image Credit : our own
Indians can buy up to 20g (40g for women) of duty-free gold in Bhutan at duty-free shops in Thimphu and Phuentsholing.
810
Image Credit : our own
The price difference for 24k gold between India and Bhutan is about ₹2000 per 10 grams.
910
Image Credit : Google
Buying gold from Bhutan can be profitable due to competition, low prices, and duty-free availability for tourists, under certain conditions.
1010
Image Credit : our own
Profitable if you buy within the legal framework to avoid high duties, have US dollars for payment, and want gold bars, not jewelry.
