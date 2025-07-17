Gold price FALLS on July 17: Check 22k, 24k gold rates in your city
Gold prices saw a slight decrease on Thursday, following a similar trend on Wednesday. Here's a city-wise breakdown of gold rates in Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, and other major cities
Gold prices decreased on Thursday after falling on Wednesday. Prices fluctuate constantly, sometimes nearing a lakh, sometimes dropping.
Gold prices have been rising for the past few months, but now they are declining. Prices dropped yesterday and have fallen again today.
However, prices have decreased slightly compared to yesterday. Here's a quick look at the gold rates in different cities.
Today's gold rates in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9099 per gram
24 Carat - ₹9927 per gram
Yesterday's gold rates in Kolkata:
22 Carat - ₹9100 per gram
24 Carat - ₹9928 per gram
Today's gold rates in Chennai:
22 Carat - ₹9099 per gram
24 Carat - ₹9927 per gram
Today's gold rates in Mumbai:
22 Carat - ₹9099 per gram
24 Carat - ₹9927 per gram
Today's gold rates in Delhi:
22 Carat - ₹9114 per gram
24 Carat - ₹9942 per gram
Today's gold rates in Bengaluru:
22 Carat - ₹8944 per gram
24 Carat - ₹9757 per gram
Today's gold rates in Ahmedabad:
22 Carat - ₹9104 per gram
24 Carat - ₹9932 per gram
Today's gold rates in Jaipur:
22 Carat - ₹9114 per gram
24 Carat - ₹9942 per gram