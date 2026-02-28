Assam government signed an MoU with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for a pre-feasibility study to develop five greenfield airports in Manas, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu, and Charaideo to enhance regional connectivity and boost tourism.

The Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to undertake a pre-feasibility study for the development of five greenfield airports in Assam. The understanding was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The proposed greenfield airports are planned at Manas National Park, Umrangshu, Majuli, Diphu and Charaideo. Assam already has seven airports - Guwahati, Jorhat, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Lakhimpur, and Rupsi.

Strategic Development and Economic Boost

Chief Minister Sarma thanked the Airports Authority of India for undertaking the initiative to carry out the pre-feasibility studies at the five identified locations. He stated that a greenfield airport at Manas would not only address strategic and security considerations but would also significantly boost wildlife tourism in the region. He further said that the proposed airports at Majuli, Umrangshu, Diphu and Charaideo would enhance regional connectivity and increase tourist footfall, thereby contributing to local economic development.

Further Aviation Enhancement Requests

The Chief Minister also observed that the development of these greenfield airports would enable Assam to set a model that could be replicated by other states. He requested AAI to consider upgrading Rupsi Airport into a full-fledged airport, keeping in view its strategic proximity to the Siliguri Corridor, Chicken's Neck. Additionally, he urged AAI to take steps to enhance international flight connectivity from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Boosting Regional Connectivity and Commerce

He also said that the greenfield airports and consequently launching flight operations from these airports is expected to provide a major fillip to regional connectivity, while boosting tourism, industry and commerce, and strengthening strategic communication infrastructure across the state. He further said that the move would reinforce Assam's role as a key gateway to North East and South East Asian nations. (ANI)