- Got Rs 1 Lakh to Invest? TCS to ITC, A Look At 5 Sectors That Could Build Long-Term Wealth
Got Rs 1 lakh to invest? Wondering where to invest it for solid future returns? We explore five key sectors and top stocks like TCS, ITC, and Tata Motors that could give you great returns in the long run. Take a look.
Image Credit : Stock Market\Twitter
Amazing stocks at a discount
The stock market is currently volatile, which means some amazing stocks are available at a good discount. Experts say this is the right time to invest in large-cap stocks. Here's how you can build a solid, stable portfolio with an investment of one lakh rupees.
Image Credit : Gemini AI
The IT Sector
IT services always have a huge demand across the world. In this sector, TCS is a top pick. The company's main strength is its consistent growth and the buy-back offers it gives out every year.
Image Credit : Stock Market\Twitter
FMCG
The FMCG sector, which deals with daily essentials, is always considered a safe investment. Experts recommend the ITC stock in this category. It offers a good dividend yield and has been an underperformer for a while, making it a great buy right now.
Image Credit : Stock Market\Twitter
Metals
The metals sector has a bright future, thanks to all the infrastructure development happening. Experts have picked SAIL (Steel Authority of India) as the best choice in this sector.
Image Credit : Stock Market\Twitter
Automobile
The future belongs to Electric Vehicles (EVs). Experts suggest Tata Motors, which has already done its research and launched EVs. The company is set to become a leader in the EV space with support from other Tata Group firms. They also suggest adding Reliance Industries to your portfolio, as it's investing heavily in telecom, retail, and green energy. Instead of investing one lakh rupees at once, it's better to invest a small amount every month through a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) for better long-term gains.
