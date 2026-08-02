Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in July, investing Rs 20,200 crore in Indian equities and ending a four-month selling streak. They also showed a strong appetite for Indian debt, according to NSDL data.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities in July, ending a four-month selling streak, while continuing to invest heavily in the debt market, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL).

FPIs End Selling Spree in Equities

NSDL data showed FPIs made a net investment of Rs 20,200 crore in Indian equities during July, reversing net outflows of Rs 49,340 crore in June, Rs 32,963 crore in May, Rs 60,847 crore in April and Rs 1.18 lakh crore in March. The last month of net equity buying was February, when FPIs invested Rs 22,615 crore.

Despite the rebound in July, overseas investors remain net sellers in Indian equities for the calendar year, having withdrawn a cumulative Rs 2.54 lakh crore between January and July.

Strong Appetite for Debt Continues

Foreign investors also continued to show strong appetite for Indian debt. Under the general debt route, FPIs invested Rs 29,212 crore in July. They also invested Rs 3,033 crore through the debt-VRR route, although they pulled out Rs 13,584 crore from debt instruments under the VRR category during the month.

Overall Inflow Hits Calendar Year High

Overall, net foreign portfolio investment across asset classes stood at Rs 40,031 crore in July, making it the strongest monthly inflow of the calendar year so far. The figure includes investments in equities, debt, hybrid instruments, mutual funds and alternative investment funds.

According to NSDL, the data is compiled on the basis of reports submitted by custodians to SEBI and depositories and reflects trades executed by FPIs up to July 31, 2026. (ANI)