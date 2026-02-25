Keralam Travel Guide: 10 Scenic Destinations You Must Explore
Keralam offers lush hills, serene backwaters, beaches, and hidden gems like Munroe Island and Vagamon, making it one of India’s most scenic and diverse travel destinations.
Munnar
Rolling tea plantations and mist-covered hills make Munnar a dreamy escape. Its cool climate and scenic viewpoints attract nature lovers year-round.
Alleppey (Alappuzha)
Alleppey’s tranquil backwaters are best explored on traditional houseboats. The slow pace and lush surroundings offer a peaceful retreat.
Vagamon
Vagamon’s rolling meadows and pine forests create postcard-perfect views. It’s an offbeat hill station ideal for quiet getaways.
Munroe Island
Munroe Island offers an intimate backwater experience with narrow canals. Canoe rides here reveal Kerala’s authentic village life.
Varkala
Varkala stands out with its dramatic cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. The beachside cafes and sunsets make it unforgettable.
Thekkady
Thekkady is known for its wildlife and lush forests. A boat ride on Periyar Lake offers chances to spot elephants and birds.
Kochi (Cochin)
Kochi blends colonial charm with modern culture. Its iconic Chinese fishing nets and historic streets reflect a rich past.
Athirappilly Waterfalls
Athirappilly, often called the “Niagara of India,” is a majestic sight. The roaring waterfalls are especially stunning during monsoon.
Kumarakom
Kumarakom is famous for its serene backwaters and bird sanctuary. It’s a haven for birdwatchers and slow travellers.
Kovalam
Kovalam’s crescent-shaped beaches are perfect for relaxation. The iconic lighthouse adds to its scenic coastal charm.
