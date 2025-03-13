Want a ration card? Check eligibility and step-by-step online application process

Read Full Article

What is the Ration Card Scheme?

The Ration Card Scheme is a government initiative under the Public Distribution System (PDS). It helps economically disadvantaged people buy essential food grains at subsidized prices. Through this, central and state governments ensure that nutritious food is available to everyone in the country, aiming to eradicate poverty nationwide. The main goal of this scheme is to ensure food for everyone.

Types of Ration Cards:

* Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) Card: This card provides food grains at very low prices to the poorest families.

* Below Poverty Line (BPL) Card: These cards provide a certain amount of food grains at subsidized prices to people below the poverty line.

* Above Poverty Line (APL) Card: Food grains are provided to those above the poverty line at a relatively higher price than AAY and BPL cardholders.

* Priority Household (PHH) Card: PHH cards are issued to families that fall within the specified income criteria.

More Details About Different Types of Ration Cards:

BPL Ration Card: This card is issued to families below the poverty line as defined by the government. It provides essential commodities like rice, wheat, sugar, and kerosene at subsidized prices.

* Families with annual incomes below state-specific limits are eligible.

* According to the Indian government, families with an annual income of less than ₹27,000 are eligible for this card.

* The income limit is updated by the government from time to time based on economic conditions.

* Cardholders receive subsidies on rice, sugar, wheat, and other essential food items.

* This card provides food security to poor families.

* The list of BPL ration cardholders is updated regularly by state governments.

* Eligibility for this card can be checked online through state government portals.

APL (Above Poverty Line) Ration Card:

* APL (Above Poverty Line) ration cards are issued to families living above the poverty line.

* Individuals with an annual income of more than ₹1 lakh are eligible to obtain this card.

* Families with an annual income higher than the BPL limit but lower than the limit specified by the state are eligible.

* This income limit varies from state to state and is revised periodically.

* Subsidies are lower compared to BPL cardholders.

* State governments maintain lists of APL ration cards.

* Eligibility and status can be checked on state government websites.

PHH (Priority Household) Ration Card:

* APL (Above Poverty Line) ration cards are issued to families with an annual income above the poverty line but who need support through the Public Distribution System.

* Individuals with an annual income of more than ₹1 lakh are eligible for this card.

* Those with an income higher than the BPL limit but lower than the state-specific limit are eligible.

* This income limit varies from state to state and is revised periodically.

* Essential commodities and food grains are provided with lower subsidies than BPL cardholders.

* This supports lower-middle-class families.

* State governments maintain lists of APL ration cards.

* Eligibility and status can be checked on state government websites.

AAY Ration Card:

* AAY (Antyodaya Anna Yojana) ration cards are issued to families with zero to minimal income.

* This is a subset within the BPL category.

* To obtain this card, you must belong to the poorest category.

* Eligible individuals include small farmers, landless laborers, and those without permanent employment.

* AAY cardholders receive essential commodities at very low prices, with high subsidies.

* These cardholders receive more food grains.

* The list of AAY beneficiaries is continuously monitored by state governments.

Yellow Ration Card:

* In some states, yellow ration cards are issued to differentiate families based on income or specific government schemes.

* Eligibility is determined by state criteria based on income or occupational categories.

* Benefits, including subsidies for essential commodities and certain government welfare schemes, vary from state to state.

* The list of yellow ration cardholders is available on state government websites. Beneficiaries are continuously added and removed.

Guidelines for Adding and Removing:

Guidelines for Adding:

* Transgender individuals

* Widows receiving pensions

* Tribal families

* Individuals with disabilities greater than 40%

* Families without accommodation

* Homeless people dependent on charity

Reasons for Exclusion from Ration Card:

* Families paying income tax

* Families with entities registered with the government for manufacturing or services

* Families with agricultural equipment such as tractors and harvesters

* Those with houses having at least three rooms

* Families with members earning more than ₹10,000 per month in rural areas or ₹15,000 per month in urban areas

* Families with state or central government employees in public sector organizations

* Families with 2 KW or more electricity connection and consuming 300 units per month

* Families with motor vehicles, four-wheelers, heavy vehicles, tug boats, or two or more motor boats.

What is a White Ration Card?

White ration cards are issued to Indian citizens earning above the poverty line as defined by the government. In India, D or white ration cards are issued to those with an income of less than ₹11,001. This card is also issued to families with an annual income of at least ₹1 lakh. The state government provides subsidized retail prices on items like wheat, rice, sugar, and kerosene to white ration cardholders. APL families also receive these cards from the state government, providing 10-20 kg of food grains every month at 100% affordable prices.

Benefits of a White Ration Card

* Cards serve as legal ID proof.

* Provides gas subsidy to beneficiaries.

* Can be used as ID proof when applying for a passport or visa.

* Used to distribute rice, wheat, and sugar.

* Useful for student fee reimbursement schemes.

* Provides subsidized food and food grains.

* You can get free medical treatment in Aarogyasri hospitals. How to check which hospitals have Aarogyasri services? You can check on your phone. Click for the full story.

* Can be used as ID when transferring property or obtaining a driving license.

What do you get if you have a ration card?

* Every eligible person is allocated 5 kg of ration per month.

* Nutritious and quality food items are provided to ensure nutrition.

* By providing food grains at subsidized prices, those living in poverty can save more.

* People with ration cards are eligible for various government schemes, health schemes, education schemes, and subsidies like LPG.

* The ration card scheme provides social security during times of unemployment and inflation.

Documents Required to Apply for a Ration Card:

* Aadhaar card, voter ID card, etc., can be used as ID proof.

* ID Proof

* BPL certificate or income certificate

* Passport size photos

How to Apply for a Ration Card?

Online:

* To apply for a ration card, you need to go to the state government website.

* Register your mobile number and email address to create an account.

* Fill out the application form by entering personal details.

* Upload the required documents and select the nearest ration shop.

* Check the details again and submit the application.

* You will receive an application number for tracking.

* This reference number can be used on the official portal to check your ration card. (Governments announce various procedures regarding ration card applications. They advise applying at centers like MeeSeva)

Offline Method:

Visit your local authorized ration shop or government office that handles ration card applications. Fill out the application form with the required details. Attach the necessary documents along with the application form. Submit the form at the ration shop or government office.

How to Download a Ration Card Online?

Under the State Public Distribution System (PDS), ration cards are distributed to the public. To download a ration card, you must visit your state's official PDS website.

1 - First, go to your state's official PDS website, nfsa.gov.in. Each state has its own website where you can download ration cards.

2 - Go to 'E-Services' and click on 'E-Ration Card'.

3 - Then, select 'Print Ration Card' or 'Download E-Ration Card' or 'E-Ration Card'.

4 - Provide your personal information such as name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number, and Aadhaar number.

5 - After you enter the details, they will be verified by PDS officials. You will be diverted to another page to download your ration card in PDF format.

How to Get an Online Ration Card Without a Ration Card Number?

If you do not know your ration card number or if you have lost your ration card, follow the steps below to download your ration card online.

1 - Visit the official website of your state's Public Distribution Program.

2 - Go to 'Ration Card Services' and click on 'See Your Ration Card Details'.

3 - A new page will open.

4 - After entering your basic details in the online form, click on 'Submit'.

5 - The new page will show your ration card details.

6 - Finally, click on the 'Download' button to download a soft copy of your ration card.

7 - Use this online ration card as ID or address proof.

How to Apply for Ration Card Scheme Benefits?

Go to your nearest government-approved ration shop.

Fill out the application form.

Submit the form to the ration shop authorized to process it.

What is the Importance of a Ration Card:

A ration card is a very important document for every Indian citizen.

It is provided by the order of the state government.

It is used as an important document for residence and ID proof.

It is used to apply for birth certificates, voter ID cards, residence certificates, etc.

Key Announcements by Prime Minister Modi Regarding Ration Cards:

Prime Minister Modi's 2021 Announcement: Prime Minister Modi announced that the central government will ensure the availability of enriched rice nationwide by 2024 due to government efforts.

Fortified Rice: In October 2021, the distribution of rice fortified with minerals was gradually introduced to combat anemia in mothers and children.

Distribution: Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra said that the distribution of enriched rice has been going smoothly for the past two years, and improvements in hygiene are visible.

Current Coverage: Enriched rice is being distributed through the Public Distribution System (PDS) in 269 districts. Plans are in place to cover all remaining districts before the March 2024 deadline.

Population: More than 80% of the population in 735 districts (almost half of all districts) consumes rice.

Production Capacity: India currently produces enough rice. Approximately 1.7 million tonnes are estimated to be available, ensuring sufficient supply for the people.

Deadline Guarantee: Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra confirmed that it will be implemented in every district in the remaining part of the country by March 2024.

Key Changes in Ration Card Rules:

The Indian government requires all ration card holders to complete electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification by September 30, 2024.

Ration card holders must link their Aadhaar card with their ration card to complete e-KYC. This way, they will be eligible to receive ration benefits.

Failure to comply with e-KYC may result in the loss of ration card benefits.

One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC) Scheme:

The ONORC scheme is being implemented in all states across the country. This allows ration card holders to purchase food items from any Fair Price Shop (FPS) in India. This is very useful for migrant workers and families. Biometric authentication is required for purchases at FPS locations. All transactions under the scheme are digitized.

Questions and Answers Related to Ration Cards:

1) What is a Ration Card?

Ration cards are used in India to verify people's addresses and are considered important documents. They are used to obtain PAN cards, income certificates, and driving licenses.

2) What are the Different Types of Ration Cards?

There are a total of 5 types of ration cards: Below Poverty Line (BPL), Above Poverty Line (APL), Annapurna Yojana (AY), and Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY).

3) What is a Ration Card Number?

The State Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs assigns a unique ten-digit number to every person holding a ration card.

4) What is PHH Ration?

PHH is brought in for families living below the poverty line. 5 kg of food grains are provided to each person every month.

5) How to Download a Ration Card Online?

You can download an online ration card by visiting the official website of the Department of Food Supply and Consumer Affairs.

6) How to Check My Ration Card Application Status?

You can check your ration card status by visiting the official website of the Department of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs.

7) How to Transfer a Ration Card?

If you want to transfer your ration card from one state to another, you must first contact the nearest ration office in the new jurisdiction. Along with submitting the application and paying the required money, you will also need to provide documentation related to your new address.

8) How to Check Ration Card Status Through Aadhaar Number?

Aadhaar card holders can check their ration card status by visiting the website www.nfsa.gov.in. After entering the Aadhaar card number, click on "Citizen Corner" and then click on "Know Your Ration Card Status".

9) Can a Ration Card be Downloaded for Free?

Yes, ration cards can be downloaded for free from your state PDS.

10) Can I Link My Aadhaar with My Ration Card?

Yes, you can link your Aadhaar number with your ration card.

11) Can My E-Ration Card be Used in Various Government Schemes?

Yes, you can use your e-ration card for various government schemes, but you must take a printout of it.

12) Is it Mandatory to Have a Ration Card?

No. A ration card is optional. It is used as an ID proof to avail benefits from government programs.

13) Can There be Two Ration Cards for One House?

No. You should not have two ration cards, but two different people living at the same address can have two different ration cards.

14) Does an NRI in India Have a Ration Card?

Yes, Indians living abroad can also obtain a ration card in India by submitting the required documents. They must apply through their state's food distribution official website.

Latest Videos