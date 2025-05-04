DA case update: Big Supreme Court hearing on May 7 for West Bengal govt employees
The Supreme Court has released important information regarding the Dearness Allowance (DA) case for West Bengal government employees. The case is “Top of the List” and is scheduled for a hearing before a 3-judge bench on May 7.
Important updates from the Supreme Court on the Dearness Allowance case for West Bengal government employees. Supreme Court stated that a detailed hearing is needed for the DA case.
Good news for government employees
The DA case is now “Top of the List”. The DA case will be heard by a 3-judge bench in the Supreme Court. The DA case is scheduled for a hearing in the Supreme Court on May 7.
The DA case will be heard by Justices Vikram Nath, Sanjay Karol, and Sandeep Mehta. The DA case first appeared in the Supreme Court on November 28, 2022. Government employees hope for a conclusion to the DA case on May 7.