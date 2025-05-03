Ask AI Anything: We asked ChatGPT 'How to build a good credit'; here's what it said
Building a good credit score takes time, consistency, and smart financial habits. Here's how you can do it:
1. Start with a Credit Card or Loan
Apply for a secured credit card or a starter credit card if you’re new to credit.
You can also take out a credit-builder loan from a bank or credit union.
2. Make Payments on Time
Pay all your bills (credit card, loan, utilities, etc.) on time, every time. Payment history is the biggest factor in your credit score.
3. Keep Credit Utilization Low
Use less than 30% of your credit limit. For example, if your limit is ₹50,000, try not to use more than ₹15,000.
4. Don’t Apply for Too Much Credit at Once
Too many applications for new credit (hard inquiries) can lower your score temporarily.
5. Maintain Older Credit Accounts
The longer your credit history, the better. Don’t close old cards unless necessary.
6. Check Your Credit Report
Regularly review your credit report to spot errors. In India, you can check reports with CIBIL, Experian, CRIF High Mark, and Equifax.
7. Use a Mix of Credit Types
Having both revolving credit (credit cards) and installment credit (loans) can help boost your score.
8. Avoid Carrying High Balances
Try to pay your credit card in full each month to avoid interest and show responsible credit use.