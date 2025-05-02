- Home
- Business
- Ask AI Anything: We asked ChatGPT 'What's the best way to pay off debt?', here's what it said
Ask AI Anything: We asked ChatGPT 'What's the best way to pay off debt?', here's what it said
The best way to pay off debt depends on your financial situation, but here are the most effective and commonly used strategies:
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
1. Debt Snowball Method (Best for Motivation)
How it works: Pay off your smallest debts first while making minimum payments on larger ones.
Why it works: You get quick wins that build momentum and motivation.
Best for: People who need psychological wins to stay on track.
2. Debt Avalanche Method (Best for Saving Money)
How it works: Pay off debts with the highest interest rate first, then move down the list.
Why it works: Minimizes the total interest you pay over time.
Best for: People who are more numbers-driven and want to save the most.
3. Debt Consolidation
How it works: Combine multiple debts into one loan or credit card with a lower interest rate.
Why it works: Simplifies payments and may reduce interest rates.
Best for: Those with good credit and multiple high-interest debts.
4. Balance Transfer Credit Card
How it works: Transfer debt to a credit card with a 0% introductory APR.
Why it works: Gives you time to pay off debt interest-free (usually 6–18 months).
Best for: People with good credit and the discipline to pay it off before the promo period ends.
5. Increase Income & Cut Expenses
How it helps: Frees up more money to put toward debt.
Ideas: Side hustle, freelance work, reduce subscriptions, eat out less.
6. Create a Budget & Track Every Expense
Why it matters: Keeps you focused and aware of your spending so you don’t fall back into debt.