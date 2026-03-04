Nabanna's Relief for Yuva Sathi Applicants: Dedicated Support Number Announced
A massive 84 lakh applications for the Banglar Yuva Sathi scheme! If your name isn't on the list or you want to check your application status, use Nabanna's new helpline number and WhatsApp service. Get all the details in this report.
Banglar Yuva Sathi
Nabanna has just dropped a major update on the 'Banglar Yuva Sathi' scheme, an ambitious project by the state government for West Bengal's unemployed youth. After applying for the scheme's benefits, many are now worried about their application status.
Nabanna
To clear up the confusion for this huge number of applicants and answer their questions quickly, Nabanna has issued a directive to set up a special helpdesk under the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare.
West Bengal
According to administrative sources, the scheme has received about 84 lakh applications so far. Around 65 lakh youth applied at offline block-level camps, while another 19 lakh applications were submitted through the online portal. The government decided to launch this helpline to speed up the verification process and handle public grievances.
So, how do you contact them?
As per Nabanna's directive, the number 6292248888 has been assigned for the helpdesk. Besides calling, applicants can also get in touch via WhatsApp. This way, candidates can directly find out the current status of their application.
How to contact them?
You can access this service every day from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM. But remember, the helpdesk will be closed on Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays.
Duare Sarkar
Many people who applied at Duare Sarkar or offline camps can't find their names online. Officials say there's no need to worry, as it takes time to manually upload offline forms to the portal. Also, your application might be rejected if there are errors, like not having a cross-signature on the photo, a name mismatch with the Madhyamik certificate, or a wrong mobile number.
APAS Portal
Applicants can also check their status on the official APAS portal (https://apas.wb.gov.in/). Just go to the 'Check Status' option and enter your mobile number or application ID. If you can't find your details online, it's best to visit the nearest Duare Sarkar camp or Yuva Sathi camp.
Yuva Sathi
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the government aims to start sending the monthly unemployment allowance of ₹1500 to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries from April 1. However, some officials feel that if the election dates are announced after the first week of March, the model code of conduct could delay the project's implementation. For now, this new helpdesk will at least give applicants a clear idea about their application status.
