Global markets ended the week on a shaky note as fears over rising energy prices continued to worry investors. Stocks slipped across Europe, Asia, and the United States, while oil prices stayed high after a week of tension in the Middle East.

The situation improved slightly on Friday, but uncertainty remains. Experts say markets are still nervous about how rising oil prices could affect inflation and economic growth.

Currency and global signals

The US dollar strengthened against other major currencies. This often happens when investors seek safer options during uncertain times.

Meanwhile, Russia cut its key interest rate slightly as its economy faces pressure from the ongoing war in Ukraine and Western sanctions. However, higher oil prices have helped support its economy.