SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey announced plans to review key regulations like the LODR and delisting frameworks. The regulator is also working with the RBI to introduce derivatives on bond indices to deepen India's capital markets.

Review of Key Market Regulations

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said the market regulator is reviewing key regulations, including the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) framework and the delisting framework, while also working with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to introduce derivatives on bond indices as part of efforts to deepen India's capital markets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the ET Now Market Summit in Mumbai, Pandey said, "The LODR framework is currently under review to make it more responsive to emerging governance and disclosure requirements. We will also review the delisting framework further. A well-developed capital market must provide fair entry and fair exit."

Easing Access for Foreign Investors

Outlining SEBI's roadmap, the Chairman said the regulator's focus would be on reducing market friction, deepening markets and ensuring responsible growth. On foreign investments, Pandey said SEBI would continue efforts to simplify access for global investors. "For foreign investors, we will continue to ease access through simplifying KYC and a risk-based review of disclosure requirements. We will work with other regulators to ease the KYC process for NRIs," he said. He added that SEBI's objective is to provide the regulatory clarity sought by international investors, particularly during periods of global uncertainty.

Deepening Domestic Capital Markets

Highlighting measures to deepen domestic capital markets, Pandey said the Securities Lending and Borrowing mechanism and short-selling framework are being comprehensively reviewed. "Deepening the cash market is a priority. The Securities Lending and Borrowing and short selling frameworks are being comprehensively reviewed to facilitate inter-linkage between the cash and derivatives markets and enhance liquidity," he said.

Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem

The SEBI chief also indicated plans to expand India's derivatives ecosystem. "We will also be looking to bring in, along with RBI, derivatives on bond indices," he said. He further said development of longer-term futures and options contracts would be an important part of strengthening the derivatives market.

Capital Raising and Market Resilience

On capital raising activity, Pandey noted that despite global volatility, Indian markets have remained resilient. He said that in April and May of FY27, the capital market helped raise more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore, including around Rs 70,000 crore through equity and about Rs 86,000 crore through corporate bonds. He added that while IPO activity was relatively subdued during the period, the pipeline of upcoming public issues remains strong at around Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Guidelines for AI in Capital Markets

The SEBI Chairman also announced that the regulator would issue detailed guidelines on the responsible use of artificial intelligence in capital markets. "SEBI will issue detailed guidelines on the responsible use of AI in capital markets," he said, adding that the regulator plans to integrate IOSCO's AI supervisory toolkit into its AI strategy for regulated entities.

SEBI's Regulatory Philosophy

Emphasising SEBI's regulatory approach, Pandey said, "At SEBI, our approach has been one of optimum regulation. Regulation which is effective, but not excessive. Regulation which reduces risk, while allowing innovation."

He reiterated that while SEBI would continue to support innovation and market development, it would act firmly against fraud, manipulation and any misuse of investor funds to protect market integrity and investor confidence. (ANI)