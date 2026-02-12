Crude Oil fell to 64.39 US dollars per barrel on February 12, 2026. The price was down 0.38 per cent compared to the previous day, according to Trading Economics.

Even though prices dipped on the day, crude oil has risen over the past month. In the last 30 days, the price has increased by 5.29 per cent. However, when compared with the same time last year, crude oil remains 9.69 per cent lower.

The latest figures show that the oil market is moving in different directions at the same time. Short-term gains and losses are happening even as long-term trends remain weak.