MeitY Secretary S Krishnan hailed the India AI Impact Summit 2026 for showcasing India's AI ecosystem strength. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced over $250B in infra and $20B in VC deep tech investment pledges at the successful event.

India's AI Ecosystem on Global Display

Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan, on Friday said the India AI Impact Summit 2026 offered the global community a clear view of the strength and diversity of India's artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Speaking with ANI on the sidelines of the summit, Krishnan highlighted the strong participation of Indian startups and innovators. "The vibrancy of the Indian ecosystem, as far as AI is concerned, the world has got a chance to see it. Many applications and solutions which have been developed in India, many of them by startups, were all showcased and showcased very effectively," he said. Describing the event as highly successful, he added, "I think it's been tremendous."

Summit a 'Grand Success' with Major Investment Pledges

While addressing a press conference after the Summit, Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said India received a lot of investment pledges at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, with over USD 250 billion under infra-related investments and about USD 20 billion under VC deep tech investments. "We also have a lot of investment pledges...I think the number is growing each day, so it's already crossed USD 250 billion for the infra-related investments and about USD 20 billion for the VC deep tech investments, which have been committed by investors. This is a very important sign for us..."

Talking about the key takeaways from the Summit, Minister Vaishnaw said, "This AI Impact Summit has been a grand success on many fronts...More than 5 lakh visitors have enjoyed this exhibition, learnt a lot, and interacted with many experts from around the world. We had practically every major AI player in the world participating in large numbers."

"We had so many startups getting the opportunity to showcase their work. The quality of the discussion was phenomenal. If you look at the ministerial dialogue, the leaders' plenary, the main inauguration function, the summit, the quality of participation, the quality of dialogue was phenomenal," he added. (ANI)