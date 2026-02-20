Embraer is expanding in India's aviation market, partnering with Mahindra for defence and Adani for civil aviation. CEO Francisco Gomes Neto highlighted plans for local manufacturing of C-390 and E-Jets to boost regional connectivity under UDAN.

Brazilian aerospace giant Embraer is intensifying its push into the fast-growing Indian aviation market, emphasising partnerships, local manufacturing and enhanced regional connectivity. In an interview with ANI, Embraer President and CEO Francisco Gomes Neto expressed strong optimism about opportunities in both the civil and defence sectors, highlighting India's position as the world's third-largest aviation market with significant growth potential.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Neto underscored the strategic alignment between Brazil and India as fellow Global South nations facing similar social challenges. "I'm very excited about the opportunities we have here, not only because of the size of the market but because I really believe we have the right package and the right approach for India," he said. This includes Embraer's products alongside initiatives to develop India's aerospace industry, fostering qualified jobs and benefiting millions through technology and industrial collaboration.

The aerospace sector, Neto noted, offers a prime avenue for government-to-government cooperation. India's expertise in technology and space complements Embraer's aviation strengths, making this "the perfect moment" for deeper ties.

Strategic Partnerships in Defence and Civil Aviation

On the defence front, Embraer is advancing with the Mahindra Group. The companies signed an MoU to localise C-390 Millennium production in India, with recent announcements focusing on establishing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) capabilities to support assembly and operations.

In civil aviation, Embraer has partnered with Adani Defence & Aerospace via an MoU to build a regional transport aircraft ecosystem. The focus is on improving connectivity to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities using Embraer's proven E-Jets, which have succeeded in the US, Europe, and elsewhere. "We believe there's the same opportunity in India, even more so because of its larger population and faster growth," Neto explained.

Market-Driven Manufacturing Approach

The company aims to establish final assembly, source parts locally, and provide MRO support in India, mirroring its defence approach. Manufacturing would commence upon securing orders from airlines, as Embraer avoids production without firm commitments.

Currently, Embraer is engaging with airlines including IndiGo, Air India, and Vistar, and conducting route studies to demonstrate profitability, particularly under the government's UDAN regional connectivity scheme. Neto described defence pursuits as more structured, with ongoing discussions with the Indian Air Force spanning years and clear requests for proposals. Civil aviation efforts are building a similar foundation through partnerships and government dialogue, though timelines remain fluid. "We are in touch with many airlines. We need all of them to engage in this program," he said, to create sizeable demand for local assembly, MRO and related initiatives.

Future Prospects: Job Creation and Urban Mobility

Such expansion would generate thousands of jobs across airlines, assembly and operations, benefiting India broadly. Embraer also sees potential in its eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) aircraft for urban mobility in congested cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

Expanding Existing Footprint in India

India's aviation boom aligns with government priorities, including the 2026 budget's emphasis on civilian aerospace development. Embraer's E-Jets have a proven track record with nearly 1,900 delivered globally and strong adoption in Europe, Asia, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Egypt. The company offers MRO services, pilot training and academic support as part of its ecosystem.

Embraer already has a foothold in India with nearly 50 aircraft operating across commercial, including Star Air, defence, government VIP transport, business jets, and other segments spanning 11 types and a 20-year heritage with E-Jets. "We are proud of the 50 aircraft flying in India. But 50 aircraft in a country like this is too small a number. We want to see hundreds here," Neto stated. He praised the UDAN scheme as a "great initiative" and confirmed Embraer's efforts to adapt its jets for regional operations.

A Pillar of India-Brazil Economic Collaboration

Neto's visit aligns with broader India-Brazil relations, including President Lula's upcoming engagements where aerospace could serve as a central pillar for economic collaboration, technology transfer and high-skilled job creation. With a record firm order backlog of USD 31.6 billion at the end of 2025 (potentially reaching USD 50 billion including options), Embraer seeks to expand production capacity beyond Brazil. India represents a key opportunity to meet rising demand while supporting local industry growth under 'Make in India'. (ANI)