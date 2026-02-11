WTI crude oil futures also rose above $64 per barrel on Wednesday. This reversed losses seen in the previous trading session. The rise was mainly supported by ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran.

Reports suggest that Washington may consider intercepting tankers carrying Iranian crude oil. There are also discussions about deploying an additional aircraft carrier strike group to the Middle East if talks over Iran’s nuclear programme fail.

US-Iran talks keep traders cautious

Last week’s initial talks between the US and Iran were described as positive. However, traders remain cautious. There are concerns that if negotiations collapse, it could lead to US military strikes on Tehran. Such action could disrupt Iranian oil supplies or trigger retaliation in the region.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said that recent talks helped Tehran understand Washington’s position and showed enough agreement to continue discussions. At the same time, US President Donald Trump said he is considering sending a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East, even as both sides prepare to resume negotiations.

Analysts say that while strong language continues from both sides, there are no clear signs yet of immediate escalation.