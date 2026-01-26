Oil prices moved slightly higher on Monday after strong gains in the previous session. Prices were supported by supply disruptions in the United States caused by severe winter weather and by rising tensions between the United States and Iran. Traders remained cautious as they balanced weather-related supply losses, global political risks, and changes in oil exports from other major producers.

Oil prices continue to rise after strong weekly gains

Brent crude futures rose by 7 cents, or 0.1%, to trade at $65.95 a barrel by late morning. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was up 3 cents, or 0.1%, at $61.10 a barrel.

Both global oil benchmarks had already gained strongly last week. They ended Friday with weekly increases of around 2.7%, marking their highest closing levels since January 14.