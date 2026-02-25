India's cricket season is fuelling a domestic travel surge, with Airbnb data showing massive growth in searches for emerging host cities like Ranchi. The trend is driven by Gen Z, who extend trips beyond match days to explore local culture.

India's cricket season is causing a big jump in local travel. New data from Airbnb shows that more people are searching for and booking stays in cities where matches are being played. While big cities are popular, there is a huge jump in interest in smaller cities as well.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Travel Disperses to Emerging Cricket Centres

As important cricket tournaments unfold between February and May, travel demand is dispersing into emerging cricket centres such as Ranchi, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur and Lucknow, signalling how major sporting moments are reshaping India's tourism map. According to Airbnb's internal data, searches by Indian guests for several match-hosting cities during the cricket season rose significantly compared to the same period last year, with some of the strongest growth recorded in emerging cricket centres beyond the metro circuit. Ranchi saw nearly a 120 per cent increase in searches year-on-year. Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram recorded over 110 per cent growth in searches year-on-year. Meanwhile, Jaipur and Lucknow witnessed increases of over 70 per cent and 60 per cent in searches year-on-year, respectively.

Cricket's Power to Drive Cross-Border and Major Event Travel

The data suggests that high-profile fixtures are accelerating travel into tier-2 locations, broadening the geographic distribution of visitor demand beyond India's traditional gateway cities. Searches for stays by Indians in the host city of Sri Lanka's Colombo during the India vs Pakistan match weekend (14-17 February 2026) surged over 325 per cent, while nights booked recorded a notable increase year-on-year, underscoring cricket's power to drive cross-border travel during marquee encounters. Similarly, ahead of the cricket World Cup final window (7-10 March 2026), Ahmedabad recorded a nearly 170 per cent increase in searches, reinforcing its position as an important cricket destination during major tournament fixtures.

A Generational Shift in Cricket Fandom

Behind this surge is a generational shift in how cricket is consumed. What was once largely a living-room experience has evolved into in-real-life travel, especially among younger Indians. From streaming watch sessions to travelling across states to support favourite teams, cricket is increasingly shaping how Gen Z plans trips and getaways. Airbnb's Experience-Led Travel Insights survey showed that nearly 60 per cent of India's Gen Z say they plan to travel to attend live cricket matches in 2026, and 70 per cent prefer to attend with friends or family.

Beyond the Match: A New Style of Travel Emerges

While cricket might be drawing India's Gen Z to a destination, their trips typically extend beyond the match day. Rather than short, single-purpose visits, these trips are often built as longer stays, as more than half (53 per cent) extend trips beyond match days to explore local culture, cuisine and neighbourhoods. The median trip length for a cricket match stands at 3-4 days, mirroring a growing appetite for immersive, experience-led travel.

Group and Family Travel on the Rise

Search trends reflect this shift. Airbnb data of Indian travellers leading up to the cricket season suggests that cricket travel is increasingly becoming a group and family-friendly experience. In Ahmedabad, searches for entire homes were nearly double those for private rooms. Additionally, searches for homes with two or more bedrooms grew in cities such as Ahmedabad (almost 50 per cent increase), Kangra (up nearly 90 per cent), and Visakhapatnam (up over 75 per cent).

An Expert's Perspective

Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, Airbnb's Country Head for India and Southeast Asia, said, "Cricket has long united the country in spirit. What we're seeing now is that same energy translating into travel, with fans building meaningful trips around the game. Increasingly, these moments go beyond the stadium; people are extending their stays, travelling with friends and family, and exploring destinations more deeply. On Airbnb, we're seeing this shift firsthand, as travellers choose homes that allow them to stay together, experience neighbourhoods more authentically, and turn match days into fuller, more memorable getaways. It's a powerful example of how culture shapes travel and creates meaningful impact for local communities."

Broader Impact on India's Tourism Ecosystem

As India's tourism ecosystem evolves, cricket-led travel is increasingly extending beyond traditional gateway cities. As fans travel for marquee fixtures and build longer stays around match weekends, visitor activity is reaching a wider set of host cities, supporting local hospitality ecosystems and contributing to more geographically distributed tourism demand. (ANI)