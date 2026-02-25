- Home
- Good News for Students! Schools, Colleges in Kanyakumari to Observe Holidays on March 4 and 10
Kanyakumari district has announced local holidays on March 4 for the Ayya Vaikundar Avathara Vizha and on March 10 for the Mandaikadu Bhagavathy Amman temple festival. Students and government employees are getting two days off!
Image Credit : Google
Students are super happy about the holidays!
In Tamil Nadu, District Collectors often declare local holidays for special events like temple festivals, apart from the usual public holidays. On these days, schools, colleges, and government offices remain closed.
Image Credit : Getty
Holidays on March 4 and 10
The Ayya Vaikundar's Avathara Vizha is a big annual celebration. For this, districts like Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, and Tirunelveli usually get a holiday. This year, for the 194th Avathara Thirunal, Kanyakumari has declared holidays on March 4 and 10.
Image Credit : Google
Not applicable for students writing exams
The holiday on March 4 is for Ayya Vaikundar Avathara Vizha, and March 10 is for the Mandaikadu Bhagavathy Amman temple festival. But listen up, this holiday is not for students writing public exams. The schools holding exams and the staff on duty will have to work.
Image Credit : our own
Saturdays declared as working days
This holiday is not declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, so banks will function as usual. The district treasury will also work with a small team. To make up for these days off, March 7 and 14, both Saturdays, will be working days.
Image Credit : our own
Holiday for 4 districts on March 4
Students in Kanyakumari district are thrilled with these upcoming holidays. Just to note, a holiday for March 4 (Wednesday) has also been announced for Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts.
