Crude oil prices showed mixed signals on February 13, 2026. In the United States, crude oil was priced at 62.96 US dollars per barrel, up 0.19% from the previous day, based on trading in a contract for difference (CFD) that tracks the benchmark market, according to Trading Economics.

Over the past month, crude oil prices have risen by 1.52%. However, prices remain 10.96% lower than they were one year ago. Historically, crude oil reached an all-time high of 410.45 in December 2025.