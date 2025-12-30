Can't Afford Real Silver? Here's Why German Silver Is a Smart Alternative
German Silver: With the skyrocketing prices of silver and gold, many are facing a lot of trouble. Silver items are especially needed during weddings and celebrations. Buying German silver is a great option as it looks like real silver.
No silver in German silver
German silver has 'silver' in its name but contains none. It's popular for pooja items and gifts as an affordable alternative to real silver, which has become very expensive.
How is German silver made?
German silver has no real silver. It's an alloy of copper, nickel, and zinc. First made in Germany, it's also called nickel silver. It's a popular, affordable wedding choice.
What is the price of German silver?
An item costing ₹2 lakh in silver is just ₹15,000 in German silver. Good quality is ₹6,000/kg, while cheap quality is ₹1,500/kg. It's a top choice for decor and gifts.
You shouldn't eat in these bowls
German silver looks like real silver but has no resale value. Don't eat from it as it contains nickel, which can cause skin allergies. It's best for decor, gifts, and jewelry.
