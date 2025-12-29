The precious metals surge was catalyzed by a series of macro trends, including expectations of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, geopolitical risks, and structural supply deficits.

In 2025, gold and silver have seen one of the most spectacular runs in recent years. Silver, in particular, has seen prices soar to new record highs above $80 per ounce, with a year-to-date gain of more than 163%. However, prices have retreated somewhat due to profit-taking and easing tensions. Gold prices, too, have risen by over 70% this year, approaching levels seen in the late 1970s.

Central bank purchases of gold and retail investor demand were additional factors that fueled the surge in metals amid heightened volatility in the broader market. While conventional equity and defensive assets posted decent gains in 2025, precious metals raced ahead by a wide margin.

How The Big 5 U.S. Companies Performed In 2025

For the sake of clarity, “Big 5” refers to the five largest U.S. firms by market capitalization in 2025. These include Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet (Google), Microsoft, and Amazon, all of which have been closely tracked by the market.

NVIDIA Tested $5T Market Capitalization

NVIDIA Corp. jumped 42% this year, as demand for AI semiconductors skyrocketed. The company became the first public firm to reach a market capitalization of $4 trillion and briefly topped $5 trillion. This meteoric growth was driven by the explosive expansion of generative AI and data center spending, making Nvidia the “spine” of AI infrastructure. Strong quarterly performances helped alleviate valuation concerns.

Apple Stock Surged Nearly 10% This Year

Apple’s stock delivered relatively muted gains compared with its peers. At times, it underperformed the broader market due to investor concerns over the company’s slower pace of AI adoption. While Apple continued to post strong profits due to its strong products and services ecosystem, investors were cautious about its AI strategy, which was a key market narrative in 2025.

Alphabet Soared 66% In 2025

The year 2025 proved favorable for Alphabet, as its stock reached record highs toward the end of the year, partly due to its AI strategy expanding beyond search into cloud services and Gemini AI models. Momentum in AI-related investments and rising cloud revenues contributed to positive investor sentiment, placing Alphabet among the better-performing tech giants during the year.

Microsoft Saw 15% Gains This Year

Microsoft’s stock posted solid gains, though not as dramatic as those of Nvidia or Alphabet. Nevertheless, the company remained among the most valuable in the world. Continued success in cloud computing and AI services, including Azure and Copilot, supported the stock, even as investors balanced near-term AI profit expectations with longer-term growth prospects.

Amazon Rose Just 6% In 2025

Amazon lagged some of its Magnificent Seven peers in 2025. While AWS remained a key growth engine, retail and broader e-commerce challenges, along with increased competition in the cloud sector, moderated Amazon’s equity gains relative to the stronger AI-driven rallies elsewhere.

