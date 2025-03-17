Best Mutual Funds to Invest in During Market Downturns for High Returns; Full List

Mutual fund investments have decreased in the recent market downturn. Although investments decreased in February, there are still continuous investors. Expert advice is important as the market is subject to risks.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 17, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

Top Performing Mutual Funds For Market Downturn: Mutual fund investment: Investors suffered huge losses these days. However, investment in mutual funds has not stopped. In particular, in March 2020, the AUM of mutual funds decreased by Rs 5 lakh crore.

article_image2

After that, its index was not seen as low as that. Financial analysts are concerned as the AUM of the funds concerned has decreased this year. According to Ampi's data, Rs 40,063 crore has been invested in mutual funds in February this year.


article_image3

Last January that amount was Rs 1.88 lakh crore. That is, mutual funds have decreased by Rs 1.47 lakh crore in a month's gap this year. In February, the AUM of these funds decreased by about 7 percent. As a result, it has decreased to Rs 64.53 lakh crore.

article_image4

In January, the AUM in mutual funds was Rs 67.25 lakh crore. A total of Rs 29,303 crore has been invested in equity mutual funds in February this year.

article_image5

Investment in this category has decreased by about 26.1% compared to January. Because, in the first month of 2025, investment in equity mutual funds is 39,687 crores.

article_image6

In January, the maximum investment in equity mutual funds was in two funds. In sectoral and thematic funds, this amount is about Rs 9 thousand crore.

article_image7

As the market has fallen, there is an opportunity to buy more mutual funds at a lower price. So investment is going on continuously. Investing in mutual funds is subject to market risks. So get expert advice before investing.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian stock market opens positive as Sensex, Nifty Gain amid mixed global cues AJR

Indian stock market opens positive as Sensex, Nifty Gain amid mixed global cues

Adani Green Energy plans 100% water-positive in all operational locations by 2025-26 AJR

Adani Green Energy plans 100% water-positive in all operational locations by 2025-26

Air India Express to operate 40 weekly flights from Hindon in Ghaziabad, connecting these five cities ddr

Air India Express begins flights from Hindon Airport, directly connecting five key cities. Check list

Stock market outlook: 10 key factors to watch this week on Dalal Street AJR

Stock market outlook: 10 key factors to watch this week on Dalal Street

PM Modi commends RBI's digital innovation as it bags Central Banking award

PM Modi hails innovation in India’s financial ecosystem as RBI wins UK's Digital Transformation Award

Recent Stories

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked which has better cricket team. His response goes viral (WATCH) shk

India or Pakistan? PM Modi asked who has better cricket team. His EPIC response goes viral (WATCH)

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers anr

Karnataka acts tough on abandonment of elderly parents; Orders cancellation of property transfers

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price gcw

Oppo F29 series launching in India on March 20: Check out expected specifications and price

Big pay hike! West Bengal govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase AJR

Big pay hike! WB govt employees' salaries may double with DA increase

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years champat rai anr

Ayodhya: Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust paid Rs 400 crore in taxes over five years

Recent Videos

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Chaibasa Police, CRPF Recover & Destroy 10kg IED in Anti-Naxal Operation!

Video Icon
Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Video Icon
Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Gujarat Police Cracks Down on Anti-Social Elements – Ruthless Action Begins!

Video Icon
JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

JDU Supporters Put Up Posters for Nishant Kumar in Patna | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

BLA Militants Strike Again: Suicide Attack Kills Five in Pakistan! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon