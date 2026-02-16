Banks to Remain Closed for 4 Days Next Week: Check Dates
Banks will be closed for a total of 4 days this week. It's important for those going to the bank to check the holiday list and plan their work accordingly. Let's see which dates those are here.
4-day bank holiday
Important info for those planning to visit the bank this week. Banks will be closed for 4 days, so it's crucial to plan ahead. These holidays are based on the RBI's list.
Maharashtra Holiday
On Feb 18, banks in Sikkim will be closed for the Losar festival. Banks in other parts will work as usual. Similarly, on Feb 19, banks in Maharashtra will be closed for Shivaji Jayanti.
Mizoram Bank Holiday
On Feb 20, banks in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram will be closed for State Day. However, regular operations will continue in other states.
Bank Holiday Dates
Since February 22 is a Sunday, banks across the country will be closed. Thus, banking services are affected for a total of 4 days.
State-wise Bank Holiday
It's a good idea for those needing to visit the bank to check their state's holiday details in advance. Online banking services will operate as usual and can be used.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.