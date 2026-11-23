Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar visited Toyota's Japan plant to discuss expanding manufacturing capacity to one million vehicles. The talks focused on sustainable mobility, hybrid taxis, and strengthening Karnataka's industrial presence.

Toyota Plans Major Production Boost in Karnataka With State Support

Motomachi [Japan], November 23 (ANI): Toyota Motor Corporation is looking to expand its manufacturing operations in Karnataka and scale up its vehicle production capacity to one million units in the near future, with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar assuring the Japanese automobile major of the state government's full support and facilitation.

During a meeting with Toyota's senior leadership at the company's Motomachi plant in Japan on Monday, Shivakumar, along with Karnataka Industries Minister M.B. Patil, discussed opportunities to strengthen the company's manufacturing presence, expand production and explore new mobility solutions in the state. The Toyota delegation was led by Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota Motor Corporation.

During the meeting, the company highlighted Karnataka's importance as a key manufacturing destination and export hub, while outlining its existing presence and operations in the state. As per an official statement by Karnataka CMO, Shivakumar assured the Toyota leadership that the Karnataka government would extend all necessary support to facilitate the company's expansion plans and encouraged it to further scale up its operations in the state.

The discussions also focused on new mobility solutions, with the Chief Minister encouraging Toyota to consider introducing its Japan taxi model in Karnataka. The affordable hybrid electric vehicle, designed for taxi operations, could help make taxi services more economical and accessible to commuters. The meeting also explored the possibility of introducing flex-fuel vehicles and their potential benefits in promoting alternative fuels and sustainable mobility solutions.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is on an official visit to Japan to strengthen the state's investment outreach and explore global urban development and infrastructure practices to support Karnataka's future growth. The Chief Minister and Industries Minister also invited Toyota's leadership to participate in the upcoming Global Investors Meet and explore further investment opportunities in Karnataka.

Following the meeting, Shivakumar and Patil visited Toyota's Motomachi manufacturing plant, the company's first flagship passenger car manufacturing facility in Asia, established in 1959. The facility currently assembles multiple vehicle models powered by different technologies, including hybrid electric vehicles, battery electric vehicles and fuel cell electric vehicles. The delegation was briefed on the plant's manufacturing capabilities, production processes and technological advancements.

During the visit, the Chief Minister and the Industries Minister also interacted with more than 20 Karnataka graduates from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), who are currently undergoing specialised training in Japan under Toyota's Global Skill-up training programme. The two leaders encouraged the trainees to make the best use of the international exposure and technical expertise gained during their training. The visit is part of Karnataka's efforts to strengthen international industrial partnerships, attract fresh investments, expand manufacturing capabilities and create skilled employment opportunities in the state. (ANI)