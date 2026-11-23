RBI Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta expects the revised CPI series to stabilize headline inflation. By reducing the weight of volatile food items, the update aims to provide more predictable economic data for better monetary policy decisions.

Revised CPI Series Expected to Enhance Monetary Policy Clarity

The revised Consumer Price Index (CPI) series is expected to make headline inflation less volatile and reduce uncertainty in monetary policy decisions, as the weight of food and beverages has declined to less than 37 per cent from nearly 46 per cent, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said.

Speaking at the Data Users Conference organised by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI), Gupta said the revised series better captures changing household consumption patterns and the structural transformation of the economy. “A corollary is that food items which have historically been more volatile now carry lower weight. This should make headline inflation as well, less volatile, and the monetary policy process less uncertain and easier to explain,” she said.

The new CPI series uses the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey of 2023-24 instead of the 2011-12 survey. It also follows a more detailed international classification of consumption, excludes free public distribution system items and improves the handling of missing data, particularly for seasonal products. Gupta said prices from 12 online markets are now being collected for the first time, reflecting the growing share of online consumption. The revised housing index also excludes employer-provided and government accommodation, while house rent is now covered in rural areas.

On the revised GDP series, Gupta said the improvements are expected to provide more stable estimates across successive releases, with smaller revisions, supporting better-calibrated monetary policy decisions. “Early estimates which draw on proxy indicators and provisional information are therefore an important input into policy making as far as monetary policy goes,” she said. The new GDP series uses 2022-23 as its base year and incorporates double deflation for manufacturing and agriculture, along with a wider range of surveys and administrative data. It also maps investment to the sector undertaking it, allowing users to identify whether investments come from the public, private, corporate or household sector.

“One can now assess not just how much is being invested, but by whom, and in what,” Gupta said. She added that the new series brings demand- and supply-side nominal GDP estimates into closer alignment through the supply and use table framework.

On industrial output, Gupta said the revised Index of Industrial Production (IIP) gives greater weight to technology- and consumption-oriented sectors such as motor vehicles, pharmaceuticals and electronics. “Incorporating emerging industries in production patterns should provide better insights into evolving industrial dynamics and help capture turning points better,” she said. Gupta also called for a clear and predictable approach to future revisions, saying continued dialogue between MoSPI and data users would be important as the new series develops a longer history.