Discover Why Bajaj Platina is Known as the Mileage King
The Bajaj Platina, renowned for affordability and impressive mileage, remains a popular choice. With a comfortable ride and practical features, it's ideal for daily commutes, boasting an impressive range on a single tank.
High Mileage Bike
The Bajaj Platina is known for affordability and high mileage. Launched in 2006, its simple design and practical features have kept it a popular choice for daily commutes.
Bajaj Platina Price
This bike boasts low price and high mileage, delivering 70-90kmpl. A full tank (11 liters) offers a range of 700-800km. The Platina 100 is priced at Rs 70,643, and the Platina 110 at Rs 74,694 (ex-showroom).
Bajaj Platina Mileage
The simple design offers a comfortable ride. The long seat, smooth suspension, and low maintenance make it popular. The 102cc engine provides power and fuel efficiency, ideal for city and rural roads.
Bajaj Platina Features
With a seat height of just 807mm and weighing 117kg, the Platina is easy to handle. Features like the gear position indicator are helpful for new riders.
Mileage King Bike
Features like halogen headlights, LED DRLs, and a USB charging port enhance convenience. Telescopic forks and SNS rear suspension ensure a comfortable ride, solidifying its 'Mileage King' status.
