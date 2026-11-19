Vietnam's leading electric vehicle maker VinFast plans to introduce three new electric scooters tailor-made for the Indian market by 2027. The company is basing these upcoming EVs on its existing Vietnamese models, but it will heavily tweak them to suit Indian roads and buyer needs.

VinFast is targeting different buyers with these three models: the entry-level Evo, the family-focused Kyo, and the high-performance Kinet. The EV maker is already aggressively setting up its dealership networks and charging infrastructure across multiple Indian states to support this massive launch.