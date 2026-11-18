The Maruti 800 changed the history of the Indian auto sector in the 1980s. It kicked off a car revolution. Now, it has earned another rare recognition on the global stage.

Yes, there was a time when a common man thought of buying a car, the Maruti 800 came to mind first. Every Indian dreamed of buying a car like that. The Maruti 800 started such a car revolution. Today, it has received the World Automobile Heritage Award from the 'Federation Internationale des Vehicules Anciens' (FIVA).