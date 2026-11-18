Bajaj originally stopped making the Pulsar 180 in 2022. The company brought it back in April 2026 with new features and upgrades. They priced it starting at ₹1.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Everyone saw this relaunch as a direct challenge to the TVS Apache RTR 180 in the 180cc segment.

Right now, you won't find the Pulsar 180 on the company's website. But models like the Pulsar 125, Pulsar 150, and Pulsar 220F are still available. This strongly hints that the company has decided to halt the Pulsar 180's production once again.