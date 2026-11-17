Mahindra has officially launched the highly anticipated XUV 3XO CNG in the Indian automobile market. They have priced the starting ex-showroom model at Rs 9.99 lakh.

This SUV steps into the ring as a direct rival to the Tata Nexon CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza CNG. The powerful turbo engine and excellent mileage stand out as its biggest highlights. The XUV 3XO now proudly holds the title of the second car in India to offer four different powertrain options: petrol, diesel, electric, and now CNG.