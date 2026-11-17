Luxury carmaker Land Rover is preparing to launch a new compact electric SUV named 'Defender' in 2027. The company positions this as a unique new model sitting below the larger Defender 90, 110, and 130 models currently on sale, rather than just an electric version of them.

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) builds this car on its modern Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) platform. People generally call it the 'Defender Sport'. The Halewood factory in the UK will start producing it in 2027. The company plans to introduce a hybrid model in the future, right after the electric version.