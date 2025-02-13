Vayve Eva: India’s first solar car launch - Know price, range, features, and more details

Demand for electric vehicles is currently on the rise. All major companies are manufacturing EVs. However, a solar car is now getting ready to make a splash in the market. Pre-bookings have commenced for this officially launched car. Here are the complete details about this solar car.

Vayve Eva Solar Car

First petrol and diesel cars, then CNG, and now electric cars are making waves in the market. However, solar cars will be available on the roads in a few days. Just a little bit of sun exposure is enough for these cars to zoom off without needing to be charged. India's first solar car has arrived.

This solar car was showcased at Auto Expo 2025, held from January 17 to 22. Launched under the name Vayve Eva, this new car has attracted everyone's attention even before hitting the roads. The starting variant of this car is priced at just Rs 3 lakh. Despite the low price, there's no compromise on features.

Like all other cars, this one also offers good features. Pre-bookings are being accepted on the company's official website. This car is being launched in three variants: Nova, Stella, and Vega. Let's find out what features this car will have, according to the details on the company's official website.