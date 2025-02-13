Vayve Eva: India’s first solar car launch - Know price, range, features, and more details
Demand for electric vehicles is currently on the rise. All major companies are manufacturing EVs. However, a solar car is now getting ready to make a splash in the market. Pre-bookings have commenced for this officially launched car. Here are the complete details about this solar car.
Vayve Eva Solar Car
First petrol and diesel cars, then CNG, and now electric cars are making waves in the market. However, solar cars will be available on the roads in a few days. Just a little bit of sun exposure is enough for these cars to zoom off without needing to be charged. India's first solar car has arrived.
This solar car was showcased at Auto Expo 2025, held from January 17 to 22. Launched under the name Vayve Eva, this new car has attracted everyone's attention even before hitting the roads. The starting variant of this car is priced at just Rs 3 lakh. Despite the low price, there's no compromise on features.
Like all other cars, this one also offers good features. Pre-bookings are being accepted on the company's official website. This car is being launched in three variants: Nova, Stella, and Vega. Let's find out what features this car will have, according to the details on the company's official website.
Vayve Eva Nova
Vayve Eva Nova:
This is the base variant of the car. Its ex-showroom price has been announced as just Rs 3.25 lakh. It can travel 125 km non-stop on a single full charge. It features an eco-driving mode. This solar car has a top speed of 60 kmph. It is equipped with a 9kWh capacity battery. The battery can also be charged using a home charger.
Vayve Eva Stella
Vayve Eva Stella:
The second variant in this series, Stella, also offers good features. This car has a top speed of 60 kmph and offers a mileage of 175 km on a single charge. It features an air-cooled 12.6kWh battery. The ex-showroom price of this car is Rs 3.25 lakh.
Vayve Eva Vega
Vayve Eva Vega:
The top variant, Vega, has a top speed of 70 kmph and offers a maximum mileage of 250 km on a single charge. It is equipped with a liquid-cooled 18kWh battery.