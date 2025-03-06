Ultraviolette Shockwave electric bike debuts with 165km range at Rs 1.50 lakh

Ultraviolette has launched its first dual-purpose electric motorcycle, the Shockwave, in India at an introductory price. This road-legal EV boasts a sleek design, impressive performance, and a range of 165 km, marking the beginning of Ultraviolette's expansion.

Ultraviolette has launched its first dual-purpose electric motorcycle, called Shockwave, in the Indian market. The two-wheeler comes at an introductory price of Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first thousand customers. Based on a lightweight platform, the road-legal EV was launched alongside the brand's first electric scooter, the Tesseract. It is noteworthy that these are the first of many releases from the brand in the future under a new expansion plan.

The electric motorcycle's dual purpose is highlighted by its sleek design. The bike comes with a high-beak and vertically stacked headlamp with a sleek design and dual-projector LED lights. It also gets a high handlebar with a seat design typically found on rally bikes. The seat blends well with the slim tail section. Additionally, the bike has been given a handlebar for improved off-road handling. All of these are complemented by two paint scheme options: electric yellow with black and white with red.

Ultraviolette Shockwave The Ultraviolette Shockwave, weighing 120 kg, offers an IDC range of 165 km on a single charge. It gets an electric motor that produces 14 hp of power. All of these allow the Ultraviolette Shockwave to launch from 0 to 60 kmph in 2.9 seconds, while its top speed is limited to 120 kmph.

