1 4 Image Credit : Toyota

Toyota to Launch New 7 Seater SUV

Planning to buy a new Toyota? Then we have some great news for you. Toyota is soon launching two new 7-seater SUVs in India. One is a 7-seater version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the other is the next-generation Fortuner. The company is currently testing both cars, and recent spy shots have created a lot of buzz among car lovers. Let's take a closer look at what makes them special.