Toyota's Big Move, Two New 7-Seater SUVs Coming to Challenge Rivals!
Toyota is all set to launch two brand-new 7-seater SUVs in India. These cars will come packed with fresh designs, hybrid engines, and many other exciting updates.
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Image Credit : Toyota
Toyota to Launch New 7 Seater SUV
Planning to buy a new Toyota? Then we have some great news for you. Toyota is soon launching two new 7-seater SUVs in India. One is a 7-seater version of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and the other is the next-generation Fortuner. The company is currently testing both cars, and recent spy shots have created a lot of buzz among car lovers. Let's take a closer look at what makes them special.
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Image Credit : Toyota
7-seater Toyota Hyryder
Toyota is introducing a 7-seater version of its popular Urban Cruiser Hyryder, designed for large families. The company will likely launch this car in the second half of this year, around the festive season. Spy shots show a longer side profile and a bigger rear section. It will offer the same engine options as the current Hyryder: a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine (103 bhp) and a strong-hybrid engine (116 bhp). An all-wheel-drive system will also be available. We expect the price to be between ₹16 lakh and ₹24 lakh.
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Image Credit : TOYOTA
Next-generation Toyota Fortuner
The next-generation Toyota Fortuner will likely have its global debut in mid-2026, with an India launch by the end of 2026. Its price could range from ₹36 lakh to ₹55 lakh. This new Fortuner will be built on the upgraded IMV ladder-frame platform, sharing its structure with the next-gen Hilux. The rear will feature new LED taillights, a connected light bar, and a new bumper, while the front gets sharp LED headlamps, a large grille, and a sporty bumper.
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Image Credit : Toyota
Fortuner gets an update
The upcoming Fortuner will likely get a major interior overhaul. We can expect a massive 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver display, ADAS safety features, Over-The-Air (OTA) updates, and better connected car tech. While current engine options will continue, Toyota might also add a 48V mild-hybrid diesel engine.
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