Planning to buy a new SUV? You might want to wait! Four brand-new SUVs from Renault, Nissan, Hyundai, and Volkswagen are heading to India soon. The best part? They are all expected to be priced under ₹15 lakh. We've got the details on their launch, price, and engine specs.

Are you thinking about buying a new SUV? Well, you might want to hold on for just a little while longer. A whole line-up of powerful SUVs is about to hit the Indian market, and they are expected to be priced under ₹15 lakh. Big names like Renault, Nissan, Hyundai, and Volkswagen are all bringing their new models to India. Let's take a closer look at these upcoming SUVs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Renault Bridger

Renault will launch its production-ready Bridger, a sub-4 meter SUV, in the Indian market in 2027. The company is building it on its RGMP platform. The SUV will be available with multiple powertrain options, including petrol, CNG, hybrid, and electric. The petrol version is expected to have new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated and turbocharged engine options. The Bridger EV is expected to come with 35 kWh and 55 kWh battery pack options. Its ex-showroom price is expected to be between ₹10 lakh and ₹18 lakh.

Volkswagen Terra

The Volkswagen Terra is already available in international markets. In Brazil, for instance, this model is about 4.1 meters long. However, the Indian model is expected to be under 4 meters to get GST benefits. This model coming to India will have a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. Skoda is also thinking about introducing an update for their Kailak, so Volkswagen might offer a GTI badge on its model too. The Terra is expected to have all the features of the Kailak, and might even include an ADAS system. Its on-road price is expected to be between ₹9 lakh and ₹15 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The company is expected to launch it around June-July next year.

Nissan Tecton

Nissan is getting ready to launch the Tecton in India on July 9. This will be a rebadged version of the new Renault Duster. Its exterior will be inspired by the Nissan Patrol. The Tecton is expected to share its features with the Duster. It will offer a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine and a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine. The bigger engine will come with manual and DCT gearbox options, while the smaller engine will only be available with a manual gearbox. Its on-road price is expected to be between ₹12 lakh and ₹20 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

Hyundai Bion

Hyundai is also preparing to launch the second-generation Bion crossover in India. The company has given it the codename BC4i. It is expected to be launched in mid-2027, but some expect it to hit the market by the end of this year. The first-generation Bion had a crossover-like design, but the new model will look more like a proper SUV. Reports suggest it will have a taller and more upright stance. The new Bion will feature a new 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which will also be available for hybrid models. This engine has not had its official debut yet. Leaked reports suggest its price could be between ₹8.5 lakh and ₹14 lakh.