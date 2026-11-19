Hyundai Bayon Sales: This New SUV Clocked 3,449 Units In The First Month Itself
Competition for new SUVs in the car market is rising, and the Hyundai Bayon grabbed attention in its very first month of sales. Launched at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, this car hit 3,449 units in October sales.
3,449 cars sold in the first month itself
Hyundai launched the new SUV Bayon in the Indian market, and it registered significant sales in the first month itself. Introduced on October 26, 2026, this car sold 3,449 units in that month alone. This model grabbed the seventh spot in Hyundai's total car lineup. Reaching such sales numbers within a few days of launch in the new car market is grabbing attention.
Smaller than Creta.. what is the price?
Hyundai positioned the Bayon below its popular Creta. Its length is 4,245 mm. Since Creta's length is about 4,330 mm, Bayon is slightly smaller in size. The starting ex-showroom price of this car is Rs 9.99 lakh. The top-end model goes up to Rs 18.14 lakh. It competes with cars including Maruti Victoris, Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Tata Sierra.
AI voice assistant is a highlight
One of the main attractions of Bayon is the AI-based voice assistant featured in it. Beyond normal voice commands, it has a feature to ask questions and get answers in a natural conversational way. You can also ask for information like travel plans, weather, restaurants, and hotels. A digital setup with two 12.3-inch screens and Hyundai Bluelink connectivity features are also included.
Engine and gearbox details
They provided a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine in this SUV. It produces 115 PS of power and 143.8 Nm of torque. There are two choices: a six-speed manual gearbox and an IVT automatic gearbox. Not just the car's length, the tech features are also designed considering city usage. Though information came out about the CNG model launch, the company doesn't seem to have officially confirmed its timeline.
Creta still tops Hyundai sales
Hyundai sold 62,799 cars in India during October. This is 16.7 percent more than the same month last year. Creta took the top spot with 17,955 units as the company's best-selling model. Venue and Exter took the next spots with 13,017 units and 8,509 units, respectively. Sitting at the seventh spot in this list, Bayon has emerged as a new competitor in Hyundai's SUV lineup.
Get all the latest Automobile News, including updates on Electric Vehicles, new car and bike launches, reviews, and auto industry trends. Stay informed about mileage comparisons, performance insights, and expert opinions to guide your next vehicle choice. Download the Asianet News Official App for all the latest updates from the world of automobiles.