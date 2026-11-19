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- New Car Bike Insurance Rules From Dec 15: Big changes! Now 4 types of covers; what's mandatory and what's optional?
New Car Bike Insurance Rules From Dec 15: Big changes! Now 4 types of covers; what's mandatory and what's optional?
Starting December 15, car and bike insurance rules are getting a major update. We now have a 4-tier system. Wondering what is mandatory and if your premium will go up? Let's break down the complete details announced by IRDAI.
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Image Credit : gemini
New Car Bike Insurance Rules
Motor insurance is super important because it gives you and your passengers financial safety if there's a sudden accident. Now, starting December 15, we are going to see a massive change in how motor insurance works in India. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has just announced a new 4-tier system for private cars and two-wheelers. This means you can now clearly understand and choose exactly what features your insurance covers.
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The New 4-Tier System
Under this new rule, motor insurance gets split into four parts: third-party insurance, liability cover for passengers, personal accident cover, and own damage cover. Each part gives you a different kind of financial safety. IRDAI dropped a circular on the 2nd with these guidelines. This applies to new policies from December 15. Let's look at the plans for private cars and two-wheelers.
- 1Third-Party Insurance: This stays mandatory just like before. If your vehicle hurts someone, causes death, or damages property, this cover handles the legal liabilities and compensation. No changes here.
- Passenger Insurance: This covers legal liabilities for injuries to people traveling in your car, sitting behind you on a bike, or the owner's employees. It’s especially useful for bike owners who want extra safety for pillion riders. It’s optional, so you don't have to buy it if you don't want to.
- Personal Accident Cover: The third part is personal accident cover for the vehicle owner and the insured person. Just like third-party insurance, this is also mandatory.
- Own Damage Insurance: The fourth part is own damage cover. If your car or bike gets damaged in an accident, stolen, catches fire, or is hit by a natural disaster, this gives you compensation based on the policy terms. IRDAI has made it clear that this cover is not mandatory. Owners can decide based on their vehicle's value and usage.
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Will Premiums Go Up?
With these new rules, vehicle owners are wondering if car and bike insurance costs will increase. But, IRDAI hasn't said if premiums will go up or down because of this new system. Companies have been given the chance to make their own decisions when setting rates for own damage insurance. Also, by December 15, all insurance companies must connect their systems to Bima Sugam, an electronic insurance marketplace platform. This means you can find insurance policies on a single digital platform, making it super easy to compare and buy.
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What Should Owners Look Out For?
When you buy a new policy, remember that third-party insurance and personal accident cover are mandatory. When picking other covers, think about what you need and the safety of your passengers. Make sure you check the price for each section separately.
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