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Will Premiums Go Up?

With these new rules, vehicle owners are wondering if car and bike insurance costs will increase. But, IRDAI hasn't said if premiums will go up or down because of this new system. Companies have been given the chance to make their own decisions when setting rates for own damage insurance. Also, by December 15, all insurance companies must connect their systems to Bima Sugam, an electronic insurance marketplace platform. This means you can find insurance policies on a single digital platform, making it super easy to compare and buy.