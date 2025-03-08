Top Scooters from Rs 71,000 for Women 2025: Easy, stylish rides for all ladies under budget

Read Full Article

Best scooters for women: International Women's Day 2025 is celebrated every year on March 8. This day is specifically dedicated to women. On this special occasion, here is some info about the best scooters for women. We're telling you about scooters that are not only easy to drive, but also very economical and comfortable.

TVS Jupiter 110 The TVS Jupiter is a great choice for women and families. It's the best-looking scooter in its segment, and its features are also pretty awesome. It can prove to be a really fun scooter for daily use. TVS's Jupiter is now smarter and more premium. It has 33 liters of space under the seat. Not only that, you can connect your smartphone to this scooter. The Jupiter 110 scooter has a 113.3cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 5.9 kW of power and 9.8 Nm of torque. This scooter can be handled very easily in the city. Its ex-showroom price starts from ₹73,700.

Ather Rizta Ahead of International Women's Day, you can also buy the Ather Energy's Rizta electric scooter. This scooter is designed with a specific family in mind. This Ather scooter has a 3.7kWh battery pack that goes 160 kilometers. The seat of this scooter is very long, so two people can sit on it very comfortably. It has 34 liters of boot space under the seat. This provides good space for storing luggage. The Rizta has a 7-inch TFT screen that supports notification alerts, live location, and Google Maps. The price of this scooter starts from ₹1.35 lakh.

Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Hero MotoCorp's Pleasure Plus Xtec scooter will be a good choice for women and girls. The price of this scooter ranges from ₹71,763 to ₹83,813. The company has designed it with special women in mind. The Hero Pleasure is a good scooter. Since this scooter has Bluetooth connectivity, you can connect your smartphone to it. It now also gets projector LED headlamps, which help provide better illumination at night. This scooter has a 110cc engine that produces 8 bhp of power and 8.7 Nm of torque. This engine is considered great in terms of mileage and performance. This scooter is very easy to operate. Its seat is long and soft, which gives you a great ride, and there is also good space under the seat. The seat back has also been improved, so the person in the back is comfortable.

