Image Credit : Google

Maruti Suzuki K10 CNG:

Mileage: 33.85 km/kg; Price: Starts from Rs. 5.89 lakhs.

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG can prove to be a suitable car for your daily use. The design of this car is small and compact, making it easy to drive even in narrow streets. It is a very economical CNG car. The price of this car starts from Rs. 5.74 lakhs. It has a 1.0-liter K10C engine, which delivers 55.92bhp power and 82.1Nm torque. It has a 5-speed manual gearbox. It runs 34 kilometers on one kilogram of CNG. It has good space, and 4 people can sit.