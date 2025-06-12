Top budget-friendly CNG cars for 2025: Tata Tiago, Maruti Alto K10 and more
CNG cars are becoming increasingly popular in India for their affordability and fuel efficiency. This article highlights some of the best CNG car options for daily use, including the Tata Tiago CNG, Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG, and Maruti WagonR CNG.
Tata Tiago CNG:
Mileage: 26.49 km/kg; Price: Starts from 6 lakhs.
The Tiago CNG's ex-showroom price starts at Rs. 6 lakhs. This car offers a mileage of 26.49 km per kg of CNG. It has good space, but only 4 people can comfortably sit in the Tiago. The Tiago CNG car has a 1.2-liter petrol engine, fitted with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It has 242 liters of boot space for luggage. For safety, this car has Anti-lock Braking System + EBD, dual airbags, 3-point seat belts, and disc brakes. It also offers safety as it is a strong hatchback.
Maruti Suzuki K10 CNG:
Mileage: 33.85 km/kg; Price: Starts from Rs. 5.89 lakhs.
The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG can prove to be a suitable car for your daily use. The design of this car is small and compact, making it easy to drive even in narrow streets. It is a very economical CNG car. The price of this car starts from Rs. 5.74 lakhs. It has a 1.0-liter K10C engine, which delivers 55.92bhp power and 82.1Nm torque. It has a 5-speed manual gearbox. It runs 34 kilometers on one kilogram of CNG. It has good space, and 4 people can sit.
Maruti WagonR CNG:
Mileage: 33.47 km/kg; Price: Starts from Rs. 6.68 lakhs.
The Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG is also a good choice. It has good space and can seat 5 people. Talking about the engine, it has a 1.0-liter petrol engine fitted with a 5-speed gearbox. This car offers a mileage of 33.47 km/kg. The price of this car starts from Rs. 6.54 lakhs. The WagonR CNG will be a suitable car for city driving.