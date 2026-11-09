2 6 Image Credit : Gemini

How much do they cost in different cities?

When it comes to pricing, the cheapest automatic model available in our capital city, Delhi, is the Maruti Alto K10 VXi (O) AMT. It costs around Rs 5.47 lakh on-road. If you buy the exact same car in Kochi, you will pay around Rs 5.65 lakh. In Chennai, you can get the Renault Kwid RXL (O) AMT for Rs 5.85 lakh. In Mumbai, the Maruti S-Presso AMT starts at an on-road price of Rs 5.74 lakh. Over in Bengaluru, the Tata Tiago Pure Petrol Automatic starts at Rs 7.45 lakh. The Hyundai Exter AMT is priced slightly higher, starting at Rs 8.22 lakh on-road in Mumbai. Let us look at the specs for these cars.