Cheapest AMT Cars: Tired of pressing the clutch? Check out these AMT cars under Rs 5 lakh
Tired of dealing with clutch pain in city traffic? Looking for affordable AMT cars? We have rounded up the cheapest automatic cars you can buy right now, complete with on-road prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Top Affordable Automatic Cars in India
Festive season is the time to buy new things. Planning to get a new automatic car this season? If you want to travel comfortably in the city without the hassle of traffic jams, an automatic car is a great choice. We have put together the details of the cheapest automatic cars available in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kochi.
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Image Credit : Gemini
How much do they cost in different cities?
When it comes to pricing, the cheapest automatic model available in our capital city, Delhi, is the Maruti Alto K10 VXi (O) AMT. It costs around Rs 5.47 lakh on-road. If you buy the exact same car in Kochi, you will pay around Rs 5.65 lakh. In Chennai, you can get the Renault Kwid RXL (O) AMT for Rs 5.85 lakh. In Mumbai, the Maruti S-Presso AMT starts at an on-road price of Rs 5.74 lakh. Over in Bengaluru, the Tata Tiago Pure Petrol Automatic starts at Rs 7.45 lakh. The Hyundai Exter AMT is priced slightly higher, starting at Rs 8.22 lakh on-road in Mumbai. Let us look at the specs for these cars.
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
Maruti Alto K10 VXi (O) AMT
The Maruti Alto K10 is the most popular budget automatic hatchback in India. Let us check out its features. • Engine: 998 cc K10C Petrol Engine • Power and Torque: 67 bhp power / 89 Nm torque • Mileage: Around 24.9 kmpl • Key Features: Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, power steering, front power windows. • Special Features: Very low maintenance cost, high mileage, easy to drive in the city. • Starting On-road Price: Rs 5.47 lakh
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
Maruti S-Presso VXi (O) AT
The Maruti S-Presso VXi is a micro-hatchback that offers an SUV-like design and a high seating position. Looking at its specs... • Engine: 998 cc K10C Petrol Engine • Power, Torque: 67 bhp power / 89 Nm torque • Mileage: Around 25.3 kmpl • Key Features: Hill Hold Assist, SmartPlay Dock, power steering, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Program. • Special Features: Excellent ground clearance, plenty of headroom in the cabin, best-in-class mileage. • Starting On-road Price: Rs 5.74 to 6.32 lakh
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Image Credit : renault
Renault Kwid RXL (O) AMT
The Renault Kwid RXL (O) AMT attracts the youth with its sporty look and compact size. • Engine: 999 cc 3-cylinder petrol engine • Power, Torque: 67 bhp power / 91 Nm torque • Mileage: Around 21.5 kmpl to 22.3 kmpl • Key Features: Rotary dial gear shifter, digital instrument cluster, ABS with EBD, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System. • Special: Bold design, digital features, rotary AMT dial for a comfortable drive. • Starting On-road Price: Rs 5.85 lakh
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Image Credit : X
Tata Tiago Pure Petrol Automatic
If you prioritize safety, the Tata Tiago is a solid choice. Let us look at its features... • Engine: 1199 cc Revotron 1.2-litre petrol engine • Power, Torque: 85 bhp power / 113 Nm torque • Mileage: Around 20.09 kmpl • Safety Rating: It holds a 4-star safety rating from Global NCAP. • Key Features: Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, Corner Stability Control, power windows. • Special Features: Stronger build quality compared to others, powerful 1.2-litre engine, 4-star safety. • Starting On-road Price: Rs 7.45 lakh
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