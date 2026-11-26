Built on the philosophy of 'Zyada' (More), this scooter comes with many smart features that solve the everyday struggles of middle-class people.

Convenient Design - The Front Fuel Fill, which allows filling petrol without opening the seat, and a massive storage space under the seat big enough to keep 2 helmets, are highly beneficial for families.

Safety & Stability - The sturdy metal body and the body balance technology that helps the vehicle run steadily without wobbling give confidence to women and elders to ride without fear.