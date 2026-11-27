Maruti Suzuki Ertiga stands out as one of the best-selling 7-seater MPVs in the country. It flaunts a premium exterior with a 3D chrome grille and striking tail lamps. Passengers love the comfortable seats and spacious legroom. The car packs practical features like a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, paddle shifters, cruise control, roof-mounted AC vents, and cooled cup holders. Maruti Suzuki prices this MPV starting from an ex-showroom tag of ₹8.85 lakh.

A 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid petrol engine powers the Ertiga, delivering 103 PS of power. Buyers get 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and factory-fitted CNG options. The company ensures safety with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors. The petrol manual variant gives a solid mileage of 20.51 kmpl, while the CNG version delivers 26.11 km/kg.