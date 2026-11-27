When it comes to space, River Indie offers a massive 43-litre under-seat storage and a large flat floorboard. Ather Rizta offers 34 litres of boot space. In terms of tech, the Ather Rizta Z model packs a 7-inch colour TFT screen, Bluetooth, Google Maps navigation, and advanced safety features like FallSafe and Auto Hold.

River Indie has a 6-inch LCD screen, dual disc brakes, CBS, and large 14-inch alloy wheels that give it a strong build. Both scooters feature reverse assist, USB charging, and LED lights. If you want more space, a strong build, and speed, choose River Indie. If you prefer a budget-friendly price, modern smart tech, and wide fast-charging access, choose Ather Rizta.