Tesla Model X: Know about India launch, expected price and features LEAKED!
Tesla is reportedly planning to launch its Model X in India. The Model X, a luxury electric vehicle with falcon-wing doors, is expected to be priced around Rs 55 lakh onwards, competing with existing EV cars.
The renowned car company Tesla is reportedly planning to introduce its new model car to Indians first. Tesla has a reputation as a manufacturer of premium cars in America. Now, the Tesla team, eyeing the Indian market, is planning to launch a new model with the goal of attracting customers here through extensive marketing. Additionally, it's a fully electric vehicle. So, what is the car's price? Let's find out the car's features and other details now.
Tesla is reportedly making efforts to release its Model X in India soon, aiming to attract a large number of consumers. These details were revealed by sources very close to the company. However, it is said that Indians will be given the opportunity to import the car from America without taxes.
The Tesla Model X is expected to be priced around ₹55-60 lakh in Indian currency. The Model Y is around ₹65-70 lakh. However, with import taxes, it is said that this luxury electric car can be owned for approximately ₹85 lakh to ₹1.75 crore. With the arrival of these cars, there will be an opportunity for diverse cars to circulate in the country.
The Tesla X model is said to accommodate a minimum of five and a maximum of seven passengers. The seating is said to be very luxurious. In addition to state-of-the-art features, the car will have iconic falcon-wing doors. Tesla representatives believe that this luxury EV car will greatly attract Indians. If this car comes to India, it will give tough competition to existing EV cars such as BMW iX, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Audi RS e-tron GT.
Many people are already waiting to buy the car as soon as the Tesla X model details are out. Because the features in the car are impressive to customers. Tesla previously stopped manufacturing right-side driving X model cars. But it is said that right-side driving vehicles will be available for launch in India.
Experts say that if Tesla enters India, it will give tough competition in the car market. However, it remains to be officially announced whether the Tesla car will be launched in India or not. Currently, the plans are still in the discussion stage. Tesla company insiders say that no decision has been taken so far.