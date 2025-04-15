The Tesla X model is said to accommodate a minimum of five and a maximum of seven passengers. The seating is said to be very luxurious. In addition to state-of-the-art features, the car will have iconic falcon-wing doors. Tesla representatives believe that this luxury EV car will greatly attract Indians. If this car comes to India, it will give tough competition to existing EV cars such as BMW iX, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Audi RS e-tron GT.