EV vs Petrol: If your daily commute is 30 km, an electric car can save thousands yearly on fuel costs. But is the higher upfront EV price worth it? Here's the complete cost comparison.

Petrol vs Electric Car Monthly Cost: The price of petrol and diesel has been increased four times in the last 10 days, and it has completely messed up the common person's budget. Petrol is selling for over ₹102 per litre in Delhi, and in cities like Hyderabad, it has crossed ₹115. This has left every office-goer and daily commuter with just one question: 'Is it time to park the petrol car and switch to an Electric Vehicle (EV)?' If your daily travel is around 30 kilometres, you don't need to listen to random advice. We've got a simple and direct calculation for you, so you can decide for yourself which car is the best fit for your wallet.

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What's the monthly cost of a petrol car?

Let's assume you have a standard petrol car that gives a mileage of about 14 kilometres per litre in city traffic with the AC on. For a daily trip of 30 kilometres, your daily petrol consumption would be around 2.14 litres. If we take the average petrol price as ₹102 per litre, your daily expense comes to about ₹218. Over 30 days, your petrol bill alone would be around ₹6,540. Annually, this figure goes up to ₹78,480.

Also read: Hero Vida VX2 Electric Scooter Launched at ₹44,990 with 100 Km Range and Battery Subscription Plan

How much will an electric car cost per month?

Now, let's talk about EVs. Suppose you own a standard electric car. Charging it at home costs an average of ₹7 to ₹8 per unit of electricity, depending on your state's tariff slabs. A typical EV can easily run for 6 to 7 kilometres on 1 unit of electricity in the city. This means the cost per kilometre is between ₹1.10 and ₹1.30. For your 30-kilometre daily commute, at a rate of ₹1.20 per kilometre, the daily cost is just ₹36. Your monthly electricity bill for the car would be around ₹1,080. Annually, this comes to only about ₹12,960.

Petrol vs EV Car: How much will you save every month?

If you switch from petrol to an EV, you could save ₹5,460 every month (₹6,540 - ₹1,080). This saving adds up to ₹65,520 per year. Looking at these numbers, anyone would think an EV is more profitable. But this is where you need to make a smart decision. According to experts, the upfront cost to buy an electric car of the same level as a petrol car is about ₹3 to ₹4 lakh higher. If your daily running is just 30 kilometres, you are saving about ₹65,520 a year. At this rate, it will take you at least 5 to 6 years to recover the extra ₹3-4 lakh you spent on buying the EV. This is known as the break-even point.

Should you buy an EV or not?

Experts say that if your car runs only 30 kilometres or less daily and you are happy with your current petrol car, switching to a new EV immediately might be a loss-making deal. However, if you are already planning to buy a new car and expect your daily running to increase in the future, then going for an EV will be beneficial for you in the long run.

4 things to know before getting an EV

Check if you have a charging station at your home or office. If not, it can be a problem. Buying an EV is still more expensive than a petrol car. The initial purchase price is higher. For those who go on long drives, charging facilities are not available everywhere yet. Not all cities and highways have charging stations. You will see the benefits of an EV sooner only if your daily running is high.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only. The calculations for petrol, diesel, and electricity prices are based on general averages (average mileage, domestic electricity rates, and current market prices). These figures and your actual savings may be higher or lower depending on your city, car model, driving habits, and state regulations. Please get complete information from official dealers and consult an expert before buying a new vehicle or making any financial decision.