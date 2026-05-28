From Activa to Chetak: Top 5 Best-Selling Scooters in May 2026
India’s scooter market continues to thrive, with familiar names dominating the sales charts. Here’s a look at the top 5 scooters in May 2026.
Honda Activa
The Honda Activa has been the undisputed leader for over two decades, thanks to its reliability and fuel efficiency. In May 2026, Honda sold 2,20,774 Activas, marking a 17.6% Month-on-Month (MoM) decline compared to April 2026. Despite this dip, Activa recorded an 11% Year-on-Year (YoY) growth, proving its enduring popularity among Indian commuters.
TVS Jupiter
Holding strong in second place, the TVS Jupiter range (110 and 125) continues to appeal to riders seeking comfort and practicality. TVS sold 1,17,383 units in May 2026, a 6.2% decline from April 2026. However, the brand enjoyed a 12.6% YoY growth, showing that Jupiter remains a trusted choice for families and daily riders alike.
Suzuki Access
The Suzuki Access remains a stylish and efficient option in the mid-segment. In May 2026, it registered 70,339 sales, reflecting a 3.2% MoM decline. Still, the scooter achieved a 7.4% YoY growth, highlighting its steady demand among urban riders who value performance and refinement.
TVS iQube
Leading the electric scooter segment, the TVS iQube (available in Standard, S, and ST variants) continues to gain traction. In May 2026, TVS sold 37,193 units, a 4.2% MoM dip. Yet, its 25.7% YoY growth underscores the rising acceptance of electric mobility. The updated ‘S’ variant with fresh color options further strengthens its appeal among eco-conscious riders.
Bajaj Chetak
Closing the list is the Bajaj Chetak, another strong contender in the electric scooter space. Bajaj sold 34,304 units in May 2026, a slight 0.3% MoM decline. Impressively, the Chetak recorded a 43.9% YoY growth, making it one of the fastest-growing scooters in India’s evolving EV market.
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